Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House seen arguing during timeout in Game 3

StatMuse @statmuse

Players are shooting 11% better than their normal FG% when guarded by Donovan Mitchell this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/pJEe9tnCL8 – 11:01 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs high 31 points for Jalen Brunson tonight in G3 win. Your top scorers in the playoffs through the first 6 days:

Jimmy Butler 33.0 ppg

Donovan Mitchell 32.7 ppg

Jalen Brunson 32.0 ppg – 1:28 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell on the mindset heading into Game 4: win. We can’t lose both at home. So, just win – 12:26 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, on getting booed by the home crowd: “It’s part of the game. We weren’t playing well. When I was a fan, I booed the hell out of the TV. … We definitely deserved it.” – 12:23 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell on the @Utah Jazz fans boos at home.

“It’s part of the game, I booed the hell of the TV when I was a fan.”

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 12:23 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell on the boos: “I booed the hell out of the TV when I was a fan. It’s nothing personal.” – 12:23 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell on Jalen Brunson: we have to figure out ways to make it tough on him – 12:21 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: we’ll look at the film and find some ways to adjust. – 12:20 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Brunson tonight:

31 PTS

5 AST

12-22 FG

7-7 FT

The only player with more points than him in the 2022 playoffs is Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/iyW3QhcZdT – 11:49 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

5:54 remaining. The Jazz trail Dallas 107-102….Bojan Bogdanovic had a ball in the air for a tie game but it came out. At this point, how much do the Jazz have left in the tank? – 11:28 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

40-point third quarter by Utah, 18 of those points coming from Donovan Mitchell, pulls Utah to within 97-91 entering the fourth quarter.

It’s definitely a ballgame now. – 11:10 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Mavs 97, Jazz 91. Quin Sndyer finally going small gave this team the jolt it needed — 40p in the period, including 18 from Donovan Mitchell. If they can keep Dallas from getting to the rim, they’ve got a chance. – 11:10 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz go small, Eric Paschall turns in monster minutes, Donovan Mitchell scores 18 of his 22 in the third and Utah has trimmed a 17 point deficit to 97-91….we head into the fourth quarter. – 11:10 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell now has 14 third quarter points – 11:05 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Donovan Mitchell with the matador defense right there. – 10:53 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Dinwiddie blows right past a zero-resistance Donovan Mitchell in the halfcourt offense for a layup. 83-66 Mavs. – 10:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Mavs 68, Jazz 51. Jazz fans are full-on booing after every made Dallas 3 now. So they’re booing a lot. Mavs 13-25 from 3; Jazz just 3-9. Donovan Mitchell 4p on 1-7 shooting. Conley and Clarkson 12p each for Utah. Brunson and Kleber 15p, Bertans 12p, Green 10 for Dallas. – 10:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell has four points on 1/7 shooting…..he’s got to be a lot better – 10:12 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Here’s what Donovan Mitchell and Danuel House had to say about Utah’s “mind-boggling” home playoff atmosphere ksl.com/article/503913… – 3:02 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Danuel House on taking on the challenge of potentially guarding Luka Doncic in the series: “Next question.” – 12:46 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Danuel House: “The energy tonight, in my opinion, should be mind-boggling.”

He notes that the franchise is called Utah, not Salt Lake City. “We represent the entire state.” – 12:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Opponent FG% when guarded by a Jazz starter this playoffs:

53.3% — Bojan Bogdanovic

52.0% — Donovan Mitchell

50.0% — Royce O’Neale

47.1% — Mike Conley

32.4% — Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/oek3QW1IYB – 12:41 PM

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell: “It starts defensively, and everything else falls into place.” Notes that the Jazz’s intensity didn’t rally pick up until Eric Paschall checked in. -via Twitter @tribjazz / April 22, 2022

Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert: “I like what we did in the 2nd half, I like what we did defensively. The offense takes care of itself when we play that way defensively. Now the question is can we have that mindset for 48 minutes?” -via Twitter @tribjazz / April 22, 2022

Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell: last year, I had a bad ankle, mike had a bad hamstring. This year, this is something we can fix. I don’t think any of us is looking like oh this is last year -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / April 19, 2022