Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: ‘We want to bring Paul back’

Those who were with the Michigan football program last year remember the feeling of the bus ride home from East Lansing after coughing up a second-half lead to Michigan State.

Those same players are going to make sure that they don’t have those kinds of feelings again, with the Spartans looming after the bye week.

It’s not a secret that the Wolverines are playing good football through seven games but we all know crazy things can happen when it comes to rivalry games, especially in the backyard brawl between the Wolverines and the Spartans.

For in-state player Donovan Edwards, who appeared on the latest episode of In the Trenches with Jon Jansen, getting a win over the Spartans is a priority for him.

He’s certainly brimming with confidence.

“This year we have an edge on these guys,” Edwards said. “Coach Harbaugh is 0-2 against Mel Tucker and we want to bring Paul back to Michigan. We’re going to do whatever that takes. We’re going to win and we’re going to leave them no mercy kind of a deal. That’s what we want to do. We want to bring Paul back.”

In order to get to the Spartans, the Wolverines will have to get through the bye week as well.

Jim Harbaugh himself has said that the program was planning to practice four times this week, with each practice dedicated to MSU. However, the players will be afforded plenty of time to rest up before a big week of preparation begins.

That hasn’t stopped Edwards from thinking of what’s to come.

“We know what we have to do this week,” Edwards said. “Everybody is laser-focused, locked-in. Even though we have this bye week. If we had a game this week, it would be bad.”