Donnie Wahlberg Sells Cop Drama Projects To CBS – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has set up two cop drama projects at CBS through CBS Studios. The network is developing Samaritan and Harbor Blue with writers Steven Kane (Halo) and Chad Gomez Creasey (NCIS). Wahlberg is executive producing both projects, which stem from his deal at CBS Studios.

Written by Kane with story by Kane and Creasey, in Samaritan, after discovering a “glitch” in an app that notifies her of crimes and emergencies before they happen, a young hustler teams up with a grizzled detective to prevent the tragedies from ever occurring.

Kane and Creasey executive produce with Lillah McCarthy and Rain Productions’ Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken.

Harbor Blue is written and executive produced by Creasey. In it, a team of adrenaline-junkies form the NYPD Harbor Unit, tasked with securing and policing the 576 miles of treacherous waterfront surrounding all 5 boroughs, deliver justice to criminals on and off the water.

Creasey, Wahlberg, McCarthy, and Rain’s Baruch executive produce.

Wahlberg stars as Danny Reagan on CBS’ long-running cop drama Blue Bloods, now airing its 13th season.

Creasey currently serves as co-executive producer on CBS’ NCIS. He was an executive producer on NCIS: New Orleans, which aired for seven seasons on CBS.

Kane co-created Paramount+’s Halo series and served as executive producer/showrunner on its first season. Before that he was an executive producer on TNT’s The Last Ship.