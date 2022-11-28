Donna D’Errico rocks red silk lingerie as former ‘Baywatch’ star gets into holiday spirit with OnlyFans shoot

She became a household name for saving lives across the beaches of Los Angeles as one of the “Baywatch” lifeguards, and has dozens of roles under her belt.

Donna D’Errico’s resurgence on social media only recently took stride when she joined the OnlyFans platform for an opportunity to connect with her followers in a more natural way.

The 54-year-old actress slipped into a silky ready lingerie set to get into the holiday spirit for a sultry snap shared to Instagram in honor of Cyber Monday.

“Just because I have been away doesn’t mean I forgot HOW TO SLAY,” she captioned the shot shared with her one million fans.

The brunette model looked fresh from her beauty rest as she posed in front of a plush comforter while wearing a crimson colored bra with cutout panels, and layered fabric tied across her chest.

She highlighted her golden tan with matching low-rise briefs which featured ribbons resting on her hips.

Actress Jennifer Tilly made sure to show some love on the post and wrote, “Ooh la la Donna!”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

D’Errico has heard from both sides of the debate on whether she should be on the subscription-based adult platform at all, but ultimately enjoys celebrating her body in any way she chooses. She received praise for posting a patriotic bikini photo on the Fourth of July, but also dealt with “hateful comments” from online trolls.

“ After the second photo went viral , I got a lot of backlash from that too, but I also received a lot of support from people who not only enjoyed what I had to say but also just enjoyed seeing me in a bikini,” she told Fox News Digital at the time.

Donna D”Errico stars as a lifeguard on “Baywatch” in 1997

“And I guess I’m tired of the judging, the bullying and all the hate. It would be nice to post some things and not have that happen. And the truth is, regular social media just doesn’t do it for me. There’s just a lot of judging and hate that goes on there. I know there’s not a lot that can be done with that, because that’s always going to be there. You have all these keyboard warriors who feel very powerful making fun of others, tearing them down while hiding behind a computer.”

She added, “I’ve had that happened so much throughout my career – ever since I became a public figure. And while it doesn’t really bother me, for the most part, I would still like to post things without those repercussions. So I finally said, ‘To heck with it.’”

Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, Shanna Moakler, Amber Rose, Jordyn Woods and Larsa Pippen are just a few of the celebrities who have joined the photo sharing sites. Richards daughter with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, Sami Sheen, joined OnlyFans this summer when she turned 18.