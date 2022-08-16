Donna D’Errico explains why she joined OnlyFans, shares photo

Donna D’Errico has joined OnlyFans — and she’s anything but ashamed about it.

The Baywatch alum, 54, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself in a bathing suit while sitting on a toilet. In the caption, she wrote that she was “doin it,” and instructed her followers to go to the link in her bio to find her OnlyFans page.

“My take on a vintage pin-up poster. I obviously don’t take myself, or the fact that I’m on that site, too seriously,” she wrote. “This post may upset some people. I don’t care.”

The Playboy model said that everyone assumes that the people on OnlyFans must be doing “raunchy stuff,” which stigmatizes the site. Meanwhile, she added, stars are posting risqué material on other social media platforms.

“All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands,” she noted. “Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot! But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me. ‘That site’ is a social media platform pretty similar to the rest with a few big differences. No censorship, and no bullying/haters. I’m in.”

D’Errico shared that her OnlyFans page will include “bikini and lingerie modeling pics, outtakes from magazine editorials, me doing funny things in bikinis because I have such an incredible sense of humor yet am also so humble, new and vintage bts photos & videos, and whatever else I decide I want to post.”

She added, “What you will not see: My hoo-ha. What I don’t want to see: Your manhood.”

The star shared that she will be running the page herself, and that she refuses to “use those hired chatters to pretend to be me in the messages,” which is “rampant” now.

“I’ll have fun with this for a bit,” she shared, “and if it gets to be too much to handle on my own I’ll just shut it down.”

D’Errico is no stranger to shutting down the haters. In July, she responded to commenters who took issue with her posing in a bikini on Instagram.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,’” she wrote in an Instagram post, which featured her in a different swimsuit. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want.”

In another recent Instagram post, the actress explained that she’s no longer listening to people who only want to bring her down.

“Once upon a time I used to allow what others thought of me to really bother me and even dictate my actions,” she wrote. “Strangers in public or haters online, so many women just seem to love tearing other women down. It affected me pretty badly over time. No matter how great I felt about how I looked when I left the house, if I got photographed while out I’d be absolutely torn to shreds by mostly women making fun of everything about me in online comments.”

