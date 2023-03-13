Donkey impostor purported to be Banshees of Inisherin star Jenny crashes the Oscars

Jenny the donkey lives on! Sort of.

The Banshees of Inisherin breakout star seemingly made a surprise appearance on stage at the 2023 Oscars when show host Jimmy Kimmel trotted out a four-legged cutie during Sunday night’s telecast — but EW has confirmed that the donkey at the show was not the same one used in the movie.

Kimmel brought “Jenny” out after a clip package highlighting the Martin McDonagh-directed film’s Best Picture nomination.

“This is Jenny, one of the stars of Banshees of Inisherin. Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey — at least, that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland,” Kimmel joked. “So, if you’re feeling upset, or you didn’t win, or you’re anxious, or maybe you just love mules, feel free to come up and give her a hug.”

He then showed her off to costars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson — the latter of whom Kimmel introduced to Jenny as the man “whose finger you ate.”

In the 2022 film, Jenny, the beloved pet of Farrell’s Pádraic, meets her untimely end after choking on one of Colm’s (Gleeson) fingers, severed amid the pair’s bitter rift that serves as the movie’s central story.

