Olga Kachu aka Korsa

Kachur used to be a commander of the “Grad” MRLS division, which fired on civilians in Donbas.

Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazanskyi drew attention to the reports of her death.

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Kachur had been killed.

According to the department, Kachur often disguised herself as a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine while committing war crimes in order to discredit the Ukrainian army.

During interviews with Kremlin propaganda, Kachur openly admitted that she enjoyed killing Ukrainians.

According to Kazanskyi, the terrorist previously worked in the Horlivka Police department, but in 2014 she defected to Russian invading forces.

“(She was) guilty of the shelling of the cities of Donbas and the deaths of civilians,” Kazanskyi said. “In Ukraine, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison in absentia.”

