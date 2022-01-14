Donatas Motiejunas calls out Pistons for voiding Bol Bol trade

After learning that the Pistons voided the Bol Bol deal, Motiejunas spoke out about the situation. “I was failed on physicals and told by Detroit doctors I will not play basketball again. Six years later, I am still here and have many years to go,” Motiejunas tweeted. “They [are] destroying young players’ names and futures in [the] NBA by doing this…”

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

From @Michael Singer on the Bol Bol rescinded trade: "Adding to the awkwardness, the Nuggets gave James Ennis, who appeared in Tuesday's loss, (Bol's) No. 10 jersey after he signed a 10-day contract with the team earlier this week."

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey on the Bol Bol trade being voided: "Things happen where it comes up in the physical, or information comes up." Said he can't get into any specific medical issues.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey on Bol Bol trade being rescinded: “I’ve been around it before. It happens. Things happen where information comes up and things can be changed.” Added that he won’t get into specifics. – 1:28 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Pistons confirm that the trade involving Bol Bol, Rodney McGruder and draft consideration with the Nuggets has been rescinded, as medical clearance wasn't received for all players involved.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons announce the Bol Bol/Rodney McGruder trade has been rescinded because “medical clearance was not received for all players involved.” – 1:17 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons announce that the trade with the #Nuggets Bol Bol has been rescinded “because medical clearance was not received for all players involved.” – 1:16 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons void trade with #Nuggets for Bol Bol: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 1:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Bol Bol fails physical, Pistons void trade with Nuggets

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Denver's trade of Bol Bol to Detroit voided by Pistons due to concerns over physical: Sources

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Bol Bol trade voided: Pistons-Nuggets deal falls through after failed physical, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/bol-b… – 12:33 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Would be shocked if Bol Bol returned to the Nuggets. The bridge is already broken, and it's appeared closer to a hostage situation that a healthy relationship for about a year. Probably time to just send him away and figure out a new solution before the February 10th deadline.

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Nuggets’ trade to send Bol Bol to the Pistons has been voided after Bol didn’t pass his physical with Detroit, per @Michael Singer. pic.twitter.com/frFCj8AwSt – 12:12 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Bol Bol originally fell to the middle of the second round partly due to physical concerns. Apparently they haven't gone away.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not even the 9-31 Detroit Pistons want Bol Bol. – 12:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I believe the Detroit Pistons have been involved in three of the last five voided trades in the NBA:

-Bol Bol this season

-Donatas Motiejunas in 2016

-Sean Elliott in 1994

The other two:

-Tyson Chandler (CHA to OKC) in 2009

-Shareef Abdur-Rahim (POR to NJN) in 2005 – 12:03 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons' trade with Denver for Bol Bol has been voided, sources tell The Athletic, due to concerns after the physical.

@Michael Singer first reported. – 12:02 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Denver's Bol Bol trade with Detroit has been voided, sources tell ESPN. The Pistons didn't pass Bol on his physical with team.

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

With the recent acquisition of 7-foot-2 forward Bol Bol and after winning four of their last seven games, #Pistons fans ponder what’s next?: bit.ly/3fmVF7e – 10:42 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

With the recent acquisition of 7-foot-2 forward Bol Bol and after winning four of their last seven game, #Pistons fans ponder what’s next?: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:16 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

News & Views: Bol Bol could debut this week; #Pistons look to build on recent stretch: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:59 PM

Motiejunas has spent the last few years playing overseas, and he pointed out that his value took a hit after the Pistons’ doctors determined that he failed his physical. “No one looked at me the same after that situation,” he tweeted. “How many times [will] the NBPA let this happen? They are destroying young players’ careers… When stuff like that happens, you [can’t] stay quiet.” -via basketballnews.com / January 13, 2022

Detroit Pistons PR: The Detroit #Pistons/Denver Nuggets trade of Rodney McGruder and draft consideration in exchange for Bol Bol has been rescinded because medical clearance was not received for all players involved. -via Twitter @Pistons_PR / January 13, 2022

Mike Singer: Breaking: The Bol Bol trade to Detroit is off, league source tells @denverpost. -via Twitter @msinger / January 13, 2022