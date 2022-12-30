Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Released – The Hamden Journal

Six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns were released in one of the final acts of House Democrats before they lose control of the chamber.

The House Ways and Means Committee announced that the returns were made public on Friday, posting them on their website, downloadable as Attachment E here.

The public release of the returns follows years of legal battles that went to the Supreme Court, which ultimately decided that he had to turn over the returns to the committee. The returns, covering the years 2015 to 2020, showed that he paid no taxes in 2020, with losses and little income.

More to come.