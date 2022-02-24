The Hamden Journal

Donald Trump’s Social Media Venture Tops Downloads On Apple App Store

Donald Trump’s Social Media Venture Tops Downloads On Apple App Store

Motley Fool

Why Apple, Appian, and Lemonade Stocks Are Falling Tuesday

The share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were all tumbling this afternoon as investors processed new information about rising tensions in Europe. Each of the tech stocks had fallen significantly during afternoon trading, with Apple down 2.7%, Appian falling 5.3%, and Lemonade down 6.8%. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine, which have been held by Russian-backed rebels.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.