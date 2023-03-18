Donald Trump wants to create ‘violent clash’: Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s ex-attorney and fixer, said his old boss was looking to foment more violence in advance of a possible arrest next week.

Trump posted on social media Saturday that he expects to be booked next week as part of a Manhattan District attorney probe into a hush-money payment he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 — and urged his supporters to “protest” on his behalf.

“Donald would have no reason to put out the statement unless he has been contacted by the [office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg] and advised accordingly,” Cohen told The Post Saturday.

“Donald’s post is eerily similar to his battle cry prior to the January 6th insurrection; including calling for protest.

“By doing so, Donald is hoping to rile his base, witness another violent clash on his behalf and profit from it by soliciting contributions.”

After the stunning post on Truth Social, a Trump spokesman disputed that he had been contacted by law enforcement and was simply responding to “illegal leaks” that an arrest is imminent.





Trump predicted his coming arrest on Truth Social on Saturday morning. Getty Images





In 2018 Cohen pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Stormy Daniels payment. Getty Images

The alleged Daniels payments, totaling $130,000, came to buy her silence over an affair she allegedly had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the allegations.

The payments were delivered by Cohen, who was later reimbursed by Trump.

In 2018 Cohen pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the payment and was sentenced to three years in prison.

After once proclaiming he would take a bullet for the former president, Cohen had lately become a sharp critic and has written two critical books documenting his time working for him.