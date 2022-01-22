Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz.

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection after it asking his daughter Ivanka Trump to sit for an interview.

“It’s a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair,” Donald Trump told The Washington Examiner in an interview for an op-ed published Friday.

“It’s a disgrace, what’s going on. They’re using these things to try and get people’s minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they don’t care. They’ll go after children,” Donald Trump said.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 events on Thursday requested that Ivanka Trump speak to lawmakers, saying in a letter that they would like to discuss conversations she had witnessed or participated in relating to “the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” among other areas of interest.

During her father’s presidency, Ivanka Trump worked as an advisor to the president, along with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The committee has also subpoenaed and obtained phone records associated with Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was formerly an advisor to the elder Trump and fiancée to Donald Trump Jr.

Trump told the Examiner that the committee was overreaching.

“They are using whatever powers they have. They couldn’t care less. They are vicious people,” he said.