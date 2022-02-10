Donald Trump slams ‘Fake News’ reports on White House records

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed media reporting on the National Archives and Records Administration recovering White House documents from his Florida resort as “Fake News” and insisted that he worked with the agency to “preserve the Trump legacy.”

The 45th president said in an emailed statement from his Save America PAC that he had “collaborative and respectful discussions” with the National Archives about transferring the boxes of “letters, records, newspapers, magazines, and various articles.”

Some of those documents will “someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library for the public to view my Administration’s incredible accomplishments for the American People,” he vowed.

​​”​The media’s characterization of my relationship with NARA is Fake News. It was exactly the opposite! It was a great honor to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy​,” the former president went on. ​​

Former President Donald Trump says the media lied about the National Archives and Records Administration’s retrieval of White House documents from his Mar-a-Lago home. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump said he was informed that he was not obliged to turn the material over “based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years.” Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire

Trump further claimed the documents were provided “easily and without conflict,” in contrast to ​”accounts being drawn up by the Fake News Media. In fact, it was viewed as routine and ​’​no big deal​.’”

The former president went on to say he was informed that he was not obliged to turn the material over “based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years​,” and recalled his 2016 presidential election opponent Hillary Clinton’s email server scandal.​

“Crooked Hillary Clinton, as an example, deleted and acid-washed 32,000 emails and never gave that to the government,” Trump said. “Then, they took large amounts of furniture out of the White House. And Bill Clinton kept numerous audio recordings that the archives wanted, but were unsuccessful at getting after going to court​.

The National Archives retrieved boxes of White House records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last month — raising questions over his adherence to the Presidential Records Act of 1978. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement saying his relationship with the NARA is “good” and the media is portraying it in a bad light.

“We won’t even mention what is going on with the White House in the current, or various past administrations​,” he added. ​

Trump accused Democrats of using reports about his handling of White House documents to distract from “how horribly our Country is doing under the Biden Administration.​”

​​”​In the United States there has unfortunately become two legal standards, one for Republicans and one for Democrats. It should not be that way!​,” he said. ​

The National Archives retrieved boxes of White House records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last month, raising questions about the former president’s adherence to the Presidential Records Act of 1978, the Washington Post reported Monday.

The act requires the handover of each presidential administration’s official documents to the archives ​upon departure from office.

Trump sued to keep his White House records from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, but the Supreme Court allowed their release last month after declining to reverse lower court rulings.