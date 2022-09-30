Donald Trump says Mitch McConnell has a ‘death wish’ and insults his wife, Elaine Chao, after the senator voiced support for the Electoral Count Act reforms

Former President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Joe Maiorana/AP Photo

Donald Trump said Sen. Mitch McConnell has a “death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored Bills.”

He also insulted McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, referring to her as the “China loving wife, Coco Chow.”

McConnell recently voiced support for changing the way Congress counts electoral votes.

In the latest salvo from the ongoing feud between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, the former president posted what appeared to be a death threat against the Kentucky senator on Friday.

After criticizing McConnell for approving “Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills,” Trump wrote on Truth Social that he believes the Senate Minority Leader is doing so either to spite him “because he hates Donald J. Trump” or because he “believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal.”

“In any event, either reason is unacceptable,” Trump wrote. “He has a DEATH WISH.”

The former president proceeded to insult McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao: “Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

Trump didn’t specify which bill he was criticizing McConnell for approving, and it’s unclear why he suggested the senator supports the Green New Deal even though the bill died in 2019 when McConnell led the Senate.

A spokesperson for Trump and McConnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, McConnell voiced support for the bipartisan bill to reform the Electoral Count Act in light of the January 6, 2021, riot and attempts to overturn the 2020 vote. The bill changes the way Congress counts electoral votes and would make it more difficult to challenge state-certified election results.

“I’ll proudly support the legislation, providing that nothing more than technical changes are made to its current form,” McConnell said in floor remarks on Tuesday. “The chaos that came to a head on January 6 of last year certainly underscored the need for an update.”

