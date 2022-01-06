Former President Donald Trump on Thursday accused his successor of trying to “deflect the incompetent job he is doing” by focusing America’s attention on the anniversary of the riot at the US Capitol and claimed once again that he was denied a second term by election fraud.

“Biden is working hard to try and deflect the incompetent job he is doing, and has done, on the horrible Afghanistan withdrawal (surrender), the Borders, COVID, Inflation, loss of Energy Independence, and much more,” Trump said in an emailed statement from his Save America PAC. “Everything he touches turns to failure. That’s what you get when you have a rigged Election.”

Then-President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

In a separate statement, the former president accused Biden of “destroying our nation” before turning his wrath on the House select committee investigating the riot, which he called “the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks.”

President Biden gives remarks in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. EPA/Greg Nash / POOL

“Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?” he asked. “It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened. They got away with something, and it is leading to our Country’s destruction. They want all conversation concerning the Election ‘Canceled.’ Just look at the numbers, they speak for themselves. They are not justifiable, so the complicit media just calls it the Big Lie, when in actuality the Big Lie was the Election itself.”

Biden repeatedly attacked Trump in remarks from the Capitol’s Statuary Hall Thursday morning, saying at one point that the 45th president had “created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” valued “power over principle” and “his bruised ego” over “our democracy or our Constitution.”

“He’s not just a former president,” Biden said of Trump. “He’s a defeated former president — defeated by a margin of over 7 million of your votes.”

An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while supporters of President Donald Trump riot in front of the Capitol building, on January 6, 2021. REUTERS

Trump had originally scheduled a Thursday afternoon press conference to respond to Biden and lay out his claims that the riot stemmed from a peaceful protest of election fraud. However, he announced Tuesday that he was scrapping the presser and would instead address his claims more fully at a Jan. 15 campaign-style rally in Arizona.

“What has become more and more obvious to ALL is that the LameStream Media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the D.C. National Guard or Military to be present at the Capitol,” Trump said in his Tuesday statement. “Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media won’t ask for this evidence, or report the truth!

“This is the Democrats’ Great Cover-Up Committee and the Media is complicit.”