Donald Trump says he is ‘perhaps the most honest human’ ever

Donald Trump has suggested that he is “perhaps the most honest human being” ever created.

The former POTUS naturally didn’t hold back when speaking of his character, prompting laughter from his followers.

At a rally in Selma, NC on Saturday the former president defended himself from the multiple investigations probing his tax affairs and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“‘You know, you’ve been investigated years and years, millions and millions of pages of documents, they found nothing,’” Mr. Trump said, supposedly quoting private remarks from a friend. “‘You are the cleanest on Earth when you think about it.’”

He continued: “I think I’m the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created.” As laughter broke out from his supporters, Mr. Trump added: “Perhaps.”

His comments come hot on the heels of prosecutors in New York asking a court to hold Mr. Trump in contempt, claiming he is refusing to comply with an order to turn over documents in her probe of his company’s business dealings.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also requested that Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron fine the former president $10,000 for each day he allegedly fails to respect the ruling.

Trump was ordered by a judge in February to comply with subpoenas for documents, but James’ office says that rather than meet the March 31 deadline, he instead raised new objections.

“The ship has long since sailed on Mr. Trump’s ability to raise any such objections,” AG lawyers said in papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday.

“Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

“Mr. Trump’s purported ‘response’ violates the court’s order; it is not full compliance or any degree of compliance, but simply more delay and obfuscation,” the filing alleges. “Mr. Trump should now be held in civil contempt and fined in an amount sufficient to coerce his compliance with the court’s order and compensate [The Office of the Attorney General] for its fees and costs associated with this motion.”

In a statement, James said the judge’s order for Trump to comply with her office’s subpoena and hand over relevant documents had been “crystal clear.”

“Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it,” she said. “We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

Trump blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James’ probe in a statement. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said, “We are prepared to adamantly oppose the frivolous and baseless motion filed by the Attorney General’s office today.

“Our client has consistently complied with the many discovery requests served by the Attorney General’s office over the years.”

The former president also issued a lengthy statement, blasting James’ probe as a “witch hunt” and accusing her of serving as “an operative for the Democrat Party in a political prosecution.”

“This Democrat prosecutorial misconduct began the second I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and has continued in an attempt to silence a President who is leading in every single poll,” Donald Trump said. “Never before has this happened to another President, and it is an absolute violation of my civil rights.”