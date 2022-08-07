Donald Trump said White House doctor ‘loved looking at my body’ as he boasts about his health in CPAC speech

Former U.S. President Donald Trump applauds upon arrival at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump boasted about his health during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

Despite his age and weight, Trump consistently claims to be extremely healthy and vigorous.

Last year Trump said the only thing that would stop him from running in 2024 would be a “bad call from a doctor.”

Former President Donald Trump said that former White House doctor Ronny Jackson loved looking at his body, while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

“He was the White House doctor. He was a great doctor. He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he’s a congressman,” Trump said while Jackson looked on from the audience.

“I said, ‘which is the best if you had your choice?’ and he sort of indicated doctor because he loved looking at my body. It was so strong and powerful.”

Trump also claimed that Jackson told him that he was “the healthiest president that ever lived.”

Jackson said in 2018 that while Trump was overall healthy for his age, he had advised him to lose 10 to 15 pounds.

Jackson, a former rear admiral in the US Navy, served as physician to the President from 2013 to 2018 under Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In 2020 he became a GOP congressman for Texas.

He has been a vocal supporter of Trump and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the White House Ellipse on January 6, 2021.

Jackson made comments speculating about then-Presidential candidate Biden’s cognitive health on Twitter in 2020, prompting Obama to write him a letter expressing his “disappointment.”

Jackson has publicly praised Trump’s health in recent months, claiming that he is in the top 10% of everyone his age and suggesting he might have lived to be 200 years old if he had a healthier diet.

He is one of several Trump allies who have tried to make the case that he is a healthy and energetic 76-year-old in comparison with 79-year-old President Joe Biden.

Other Trump supporters have expressed concern that he might be too unhealthy to run for president in 2024, some citing his diet and well-documented love of fast food.

Last year Trump said the only thing that would stop him from running in 2024 would be a “bad call from a doctor.”

Read the original article on Business Insider