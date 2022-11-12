Donald Trump rips Mitch McConnell for GOP spending, but doles out less than half of his own cash

Former President Donald Trump – who himself has come under fire for Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterm elections – is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the party’s apparent failure to flip the chamber’s majority in its favor.

“Mitch McConnell, the Republicans Broken Down Senate Leader, does nothing about this,” Trump on social media Friday night. “He’s too busy spending vast amounts of money on bad Senator Lisa [Murkowski] of Alaska when Kelly [Tshibaka] is FAR better.”

Yet Trump’s own spending choices in this year’s midterm elections have also drawn criticism.

In October, Trump dug into his massive $92 million war chest to send $20 million to an allied super PAC backing his endorsed Senate candidates he endorsed, Bloomberg News reported — a measly 22% of his accumulated funds.

The ex-president’s cash was used for seven-figure ad buys in Senate races in Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Arizona — where Trump’s chosen candidate, Blake Masters, lost his bid to defeat Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Mitch McConnell has taken heat from his fellow Senate Republicans for his election spending choices.

AFP via Getty Images

His anti-McConnell posts on Truth Social were made shortly after Kelly declared victory.

McConnell, too, has taken heat from his fellow Senate Republicans for his election spending choices, after pulling funding from Masters to pump cash into Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s ranked-choice battle against the state GOP’s chosen candidate, Kelly Tshibaka — an intraparty race that could not have affected the Senate balance of power.

Meanwhile, Democrats inched closer to clinching the 50-seat threshold needed to retain control of the US Senate, as Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto closed in on Republican Adam Laxalt’s slim lead, according to RealClear Politics.

His anti-McConnell posts on Truth Social were made shortly after Kelly Tshibaka declared victory.

AFP via Getty Images

Trump also ripped McConnell for refusing to overturn the 2020 presidential election, funding Democratic agenda items, and allowing them to increase the debt ceiling, Fox News reported.

“He is the WORST!” the former president said of the Kentucky Republican leader.

So far, the Senate’s Democrat incumbents have won all their races — while Trump-backed Republican challengers have gone down to defeat in a series of losses, including the key Senate race in Pennsylvania.