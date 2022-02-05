Donald Trump responds to Mike Pence’s rejection of overturning election

Former President Donald Trump shot back at his former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday after Pence said that Trump was “wrong” in claiming he had the ability as vice president to overturn the 2020 election, calling the notion of one man electing the president “un-American.”

In a fiery statement Friday night, Trump criticized Pence and his “unwitting advisors,” calling the former vice president “an automatic conveyor belt” for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for refusing to intervene in Biden’s election.

“Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible,” the ex-president wrote.

“Well, the Vice President’s position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist. That’s why the Democrats and RINOs are working feverishly together to change the very law that Mike Pence and his unwitting advisors used on January 6 to say he had no choice.

Mike Pence said that Trump blamed him for not doing enough in his power to overturn the 2020 election, as the former vice president called the idea of one man electing the president “un-American.” AP

“The reason they want it changed is because they now say they don’t want the Vice President to have the right to ensure an honest vote.

“In other words, I was right and everyone knows it,” Trump said. “If there is fraud or large scale irregularities, it would have been appropriate to send those votes back to the legislature to figure it out. The Dems and RINOs want to take that right away.”

Former President Donald Trump responded back to Mike Pence, saying he was an automatic conveyor belt for Mitch McConnell to get Joe Biden elected president as quickly as possible. Getty Images

Trump bashed his vice president ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot for not having the “courage” to reject certified electors from Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania for then-President-elect Joe Biden. Trump claimed he lost due to widespread voter fraud, but courts rejected his claims.

Since the riots, during which the mob changed “Hang Mike Pence” as they entered the Capitol, the two’s relationship soured.

At a gathering of the Federalist Society in Orlando Florida this week, Pence, who may be eyeing a 2024 presidential campaign, said he has “no right to overturn the election.

Mike Pence was bashed by Trump ahead of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot for not having the courage to reject electors from Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania for then-President-elect Joe Biden. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence, 62, said.

“The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election.”