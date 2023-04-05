Donald Trump now officially in NY’s criminal record database

It’s official.

Former President Donald Trump has made it into New York’s infamous criminal record database — alongside accused killers and hardened felons.

The 76-year-old’s case details were uploaded to the New York State Unified Court System — also known as Web Crims — in the wake of his unprecedent arraignment on felony charges in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday.





Trump, 76, pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The online record lists the 45th president’s name, the year he was born and the 34 criminal counts he was slapped with.

It also records the “not guilty” plea the ex-president entered during the spectacle that was his arraignment.

A stone-faced Trump, who is the first US president to be slapped with criminal charges, was pictured Tuesday afternoon slouching in the courtroom as the various counts of falsifying business records were unveiled.

Trump’s Web Crims docket doesn’t disclose the exact nature of the allegations against him, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office alleged in a 16-page indictment that he conspired to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election through “hush money” payments to his onetime purported porn-star lover.





Trump, who is the first US president to be slapped with criminal charges, was silent as he entered the courtroom for his unprecedented arraignment Tuesday. AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors allege Trump and others violated election laws as part of a “catch and kill” scheme to stop the spread of negative information about him during the campaign — including through payments to two women: porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

After hightailing it back to Florida immediately after his arraignment, Trump ripped Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg — accusing him of being the real “criminal” when details of his indictment were “leaked” ahead of the court hearing.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the yearslong probe by the DA’s office as a politically driven “witch hunt” and denied any wrongdoing.