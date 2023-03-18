Donald Trump Names Day He’ll Be Arrested In New Truth Social Screed

Donald Trump suggested on Saturday morning that he will be arrested Tuesday on charges relating to the $130,000 he allegedly paid in hush-money to adult actor Stormy Daniels.

The former president also called on supporters to “protest, take our nation back” ― in what commentators interpreted as a call to violence ― in the venomous rant on his Truth Social platform.

Read the full text here:

On Friday, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina confirmed the former president would surrender to authorities without complication if he is indicted.

“We will follow normal procedure if it gets to that point,” Tacopina told Insider.

“There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office,” the attorney, who this week went viral for trying to grab a piece of paper from MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, told the New York Daily News.

Related…