Donald Trump Makes People Gag With Potential New Slogan For 2024

Twitter users mockingly suggested Donald Trump debuted a new campaign slogan during his 2024 run launch on Tuesday night.

“In order to make America great and glorious again I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump declared at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Wags on social media joked that “Make America Great And Glorious Again” ― or MAGAGA ― would replace Trump’s “Make America Great Again” MAGA acronym from 2016.

“The hats’ll have to say MAGAGA – make America great and glorious again. If it makes you gag, get used to it,” cracked Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe.

“I tried to say #MAGAGA and activated my gag reflex,” added actor and comedian John Fugelsang.

