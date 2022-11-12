Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo

Donald Trump’s Friday online freakout about the 2022 midterms contained a positively hilarious typo.

“They stole the Electron from Blake Masters. Do Election over again!” the former president ranted on his Truth Social platform after GOP candidate Masters lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the Arizona Senate race.

That’s “Electron” and not “Election.”

Critics on Twitter mocked Trump for what was the latest of many, many, many words that he’s misspelled.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

