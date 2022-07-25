“Donald Trump lacked the courage to act” on Jan. 6

Addressing the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference, President Biden slammed then-President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, saying he “lacked the courage to act.”

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Then on January 6, we relied on law enforcement to save our democracy. We saw what happened. The Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, other law enforcement agencies were attacked and assaulted before our very eyes, speared, sprayed, stomped on, brutalized, and lives were lost. And for three hours, the defeated former President of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office.

While he was doing that, brave law enforcement officers were subject to the medieval hell for three hours, dripping in blood, surrounded by carnage, face-to-face with crazed mob that believed the lies of the defeated President. The police were heroes that day. Donald Trump lacked the courage to act.

The brave women and men in blue all across this nation should never forget that. You can’t be pro insurrection and pro cop. You can’t be pro insurrection and pro democracy. You can’t be pro insurrection and pro American.