As Russian troops ominously mass on Ukraine’s border and the U.S. and NATO steel for a possible invasion, Donald Trump Jr. can think of only one possible culprit (who has not occurred to anyone else): Hunter Biden.

“Will it ultimately be Hunter’s lucrative and shady AF business dealings in Ukraine that gets us into a war with Russia?” Trump Jr. wondered, without offering a single reason why that would be the case.

In fact, it was his dad who bragged as president about his friendship with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, the clear aggressor in the Ukraine situation, and who accepted Putin’s denials of Kremlin interference in the 2016 U.S. election despite the findings of his own intelligence officials.

Former President Donald Trump also denounced Ukraine — and was impeached for threatening to withhold vital military assistance to stave off a Russian incursion unless Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, launched a baseless investigation into presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Hunter Biden was on the board of directors of a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma, for five years, ending in 2019. The Trump campaign tried to paint Hunter Biden as a schemer who hoped to leverage his father’s possible influence, but no connections to corruption ever surfaced, and now a connection to a possible Russian invasion appears even more outlandish.

Even Florida businessman Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born American linked to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, reminded Donald Jr. that it was his father who was “impeached because he held back military aid to Ukraine.”

Parnas has admitted working with Giuliani to try to pressure Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden in 2019. Parnas, who has said Donald Trump knew everything they were doing, was convicted last October of illegally funneling money from a Russian financier to Republican politicians in the U.S., among other charges.

Other critics on Twitter had a field day.

Story continues

Donald Jr.’s bonkers Hunter tweet wasn’t the only thing that had critics wound up on social media. Some were also commenting on an unleashed video rant about Joe Biden he posted earlier. Check it out here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…