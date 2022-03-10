Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

Donald Trump Jr. now claims his father’s well-known affection toward some of the world’s most brutal dictators was part of an elaborate act.

“He knew exactly how to play these guys,” the son of former President Donald Trump said in a new video. “And he played it like a fiddle.”

Trump made a habit of alienating U.S. allies, such as Canada, France and Germany, while also cozying up to repressive dictators. He said he “fell in love” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He repeatedly praised and defended Russian President Vladimir Putin. And he called himself a “big fan” of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan despite the Turkish despot’s brutal crackdown on critics.

Not everyone believed Jr.’s explanation that this was all part of a ruse though:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.