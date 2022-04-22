Donald Trump Jr. Says He’ll Keep Wearing A Mask For One Reason

Donald Trump Jr. may have previously railedagainst mask mandates aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but former President Donald Trump’s eldest son admitted on Thursday that he would continue to mask up.

Why? “For anonymity” so he can “stay under the radar,” he wrote on Twitter. He’s not alone.

Trump Jr.’s admission came as he questioned polling which found the majority of Americans still supported mask mandates on airplanes and trains, after a federal judge struck down federal coronavirus mask mandates on public transportation. The Department of Justice is appealing the ruling.

“Must be a lib poll,” the Trump scion wrote, noting how “about 90%” of people he’d seen while flying out of airports in Miami and Cleveland this week had not worn face coverings.

“I’m sitting in an airport now and I can see 60+ people and can count 5 masks including me but I’m wearing one for anonymity not bc I think a small cloth does anything,” Trump Jr. added.

Later, Trump Jr. responded to a tweet which claimed “the best part of lifting the mask mandate is that you can now tell with 100% certainty exactly how many libs are on your flight.”

“99.9% I’ll keep wearing one so I can stay under the radar,” he replied.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings,” per its website.

“When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their nose and mouth in indoor travel or public transportation settings, they protect themselves, and those around them, including those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccine-eligible, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone,” it states.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

