Donald Trump Jr.’s Question About Fox News ‘Truth’ Gets Brutally Honest Answers

Donald Trump Jr., son of Donald Trump, is annoyed that Tucker Carlson’s attempt to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol isn’t getting much traction on the rest of Fox News.

Carlson, who was given exclusive access to Jan. 6 security footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has cherrypicked the video to claim the rioters were basically just “sightseers” and not violent insurrectionists intent on keeping Trump in power.

But Carlson’s view hasn’t caught on in the halls of Congress, where even GOP lawmakers condemned his claims, or elsewhere on Fox News.

Trump Jr. linked to a Mediaite report saying Carlson’s report is “being quietly buried by the network.”

Trump Jr. asked:

Despite his links to Carlson’s attempt at gaslighting, Trump Jr. recognized what was happening as events unfolded on Jan. 6.

“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” he texted to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to messages obtained by the Jan. 6 committee.

Meadows said he was “pushing” Trump to do so.

“We need an Oval Office address,” Trump Jr. replied. “He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

Critics of the ex-president’s son fired back to his tweet by noting that Fox News is already being sued for $1.6 billion over its other false claims related to the 2020 election and its aftermath.

Some also pointed to newly revealed messages that show Carlson actually hates Trump Sr. “passionately.”