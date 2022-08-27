Donald Trump Jr. posts redacted groin shot of father after affidavit release

Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to mock the heavily redacted affidavit used by the US Department of Justice to justify the FBI raid of his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate this month.

“Redact this,” the former first son said in a Friday night post showing his father in golf attire with a long and girthy black bar line running through the former president’s groin — and prodigiously to his kneecaps.

Trump Jr — along with most conservatives — took issue with the many redactions.

The bizarre shot was shared on Trump Jr.’s social media. Instagram/@donaldjtrumpjr

“Well this really clears things up,’ Trump Jr. said in a Twitter post sharing several pages of the affidavit which were totally redacted.

Despite the redactions, the affidavit offers the clearest indication yet of why the raid took place. In the filing, the FBI said they had “probable cause to believe” that classified records would be found on the premises.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records,” the affidavit reads.

“A preliminary triage of the documents with classification markings revealed the following approximate numbers: 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET.”