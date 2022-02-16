Former President Donald Trump appears to be readying the formal launch of a social media platform and his son is trying to promote it in one of the most ironic ways possible.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a message his father posted on Truth Social via his Twitter account:

Trump has been banned from Twitter for more than a year and is suing the site as well as other tech companies. Although he’s launched and ditched other online efforts since the ban ― including a short-lived blog ― he is now hoping to rival Twitter with his own Twitter-like service for MAGA fans.

In the meantime, his son is looking to recruit for the new service ― on Twitter, of all places.

Trump’s critics fired back with some “Truth” bombs of their own:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.