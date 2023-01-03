Donald Trump Jr. Gets Holy Hell Over Bible Fundraiser Video

Donald Trump Jr. is selling Bibles on social media.

The eldest son of Donald Trump was accused of “peak grift” over a video in which he promoted the “We The People” Bible that he said defended America’s “Judeo-Christian” values that he claimed are currently under attack.

It comes as key evangelical figures turn their backs on the former president who has launched a third run for the White House amid a slew of investigations into his conduct.

Twitter account PatriotTakes shared the clip of Trump Jr. online last week.

It went viral for the wrong reasons on Monday after being retweeted by outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a fierce critic of Donald Trump and his administration, among others:

