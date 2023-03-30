Donald Trump Indicted In Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Case – The Hamden Journal

A grand jury today indicted Donald Trump on charges related to hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to multiple media outlets. It’s a development that the former president has seized upon to rally his supporters against prosecutors.

So far, the news has been confirmed by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN, Fox News and others.

Trump is the first former president to face a criminal charge and arrest.

The case may be only the first that is being waged against him, as Fulton County, GA, prosecutors weigh charges for Trump’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results in that state. Special Counsel Jack Smith also has been investigating Trump and whether he faces criminal liability for his role in the siege of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Smith also is looking into Trump’s handling of classified information that was found at Mar-a-Lago last summer.

Over the weekend, Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday. He also lashed out at the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, while urging protests against what he characterized as a politically motivated prosecution.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy backed Trump up, vowing to launch investigations of whether federal funds were involved in the prosecution. Some of Trump’s potential 2024 rivals also have criticized Bragg, but Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is viewed as his strongest competition for the nomination, needled the former president over it.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” DeSantis said on Monday. He also said that he had “no interest” in taking part in a “manufactured circus,” suggesting that he would not interfere if Florida authorities were enlisted in the case because of Trump’s residency there.

The charges stem from a $130,000 hush money payment that Trump’s then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels just weeks before the 2016 election. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, which she alleges took place in 2006.

Trump was expected to be accused of reimbursing Cohen for the payment and then falsifying business records — a way to evade election law. Cohen, who went to prison after pleading guilty to an array of charges including those related to the payments, has testified before a grand jury. But federal prosecutors also examined the payment and did not press charges.