Donald Trump got back on Instagram after 2 years and the first thing he did was sell NFTs

Donald Trump.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump made his first posts on Instagram after a two-year hiatus — to sell NFTs of himself.

The NFTs show Trump dressed like a superhero, playing an electric guitar, and holding the Liberty Bell.

The NFTs sold out within hours, Trump claimed in one Instagram post on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump has returned to Instagram for the first time in two years — to hawk non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards of himself.

Trump took to the social media platform to promote his second set of digital trading cards for $99 per piece. This was his first slate of posts since January 2021.

One card design shows him holding the Liberty Bell with the American flag in the sky behind him. Others feature him dressed in superhero garb with a boxing belt that says “Trump Champion” or dressed as a rockstar playing an electric guitar.

One of the four posts that Trump uploaded on Tuesday was a video promoting the NFTs, his second set to be released. He sold his first set in December, raking in over a million dollars from their sale.

“Original cards sold out so fast, everybody is asking me to do another series. Well, I’ve got some fantastic news for you. My Trump digital trading cards are back with a bang,” Trump’s said in the video on Tuesday.

“People love to collect baseball cards, but why settle for that when you can collect the greatest trading card in history,” the recently-indicted Trump added.

Trump claimed in another Tuesday Instagram post that the new NFT trading cards sold out within hours.

“As of 10 minutes ago, my Digital Trading Cards SOLD OUT, in RECORD TIME, approximately $4.6 Million. A great honor, and I hope everyone is Happy, Healthy, and Wealthy. CONGRATULATIONS!” the caption of the post read.

Trump’s four posts, in total, amassed more than 2.6 million likes at press time. He posted the same NFT designs on his Facebook as well.

Story continues

Trump’s earlier set of trading cards — which featured him as an astronaut, boxer, sheriff, and racecar driver, among other things — spiked in value after he was indicted in April. One card soared in value to almost $1,700.

He also hosted a lucky draw in which whoever bought the NFTs of him would stand a chance to win a “priceless” meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago — but those entering the draw had to cover their own travel and lodging expenses.

Trump’s return to Instagram comes weeks after he was arrested and charged in New York. On April 4, in a Manhattan courtroom, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 low-level felony charges of falsifying business records.

Trump was first banned from Meta’s social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook, in January 2021 over his posts that incited violence in connection with the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

His accounts on Meta’s platforms were reinstated in February after the two-year suspension ended. Meta said in its statement on January 25 that it had put in “new guardrails” to deter Trump from posting “violating content” on their platform.

“The public should be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices,” said the statement.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider