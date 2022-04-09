Donald Trump endorses Dr. Oz for Pennsylvania Senate

Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in his bid for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, the former president announced Saturday.

Trump’s backing potentially gives a boost to the cardiac surgeon and host of the “Dr. Oz Show” in the wide-open GOP primary.

“I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show,” Trump said of Oz.

“He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart. He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!)”

Trump said he was giving his “Complete and Total endorsement” to Oz for his stance on abortion, crime, the Second Amendment, border security, the military, education, energy independence and “election fraud,” making him “the one most able to win the General Election” against Democrats, even in cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

“Women, in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel,” Trump added. “I have seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe him, and trust him.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz previously railed against the federal government for its vaccine and mask mandates. AP Photo/Marc Levy

Trump had previously announced his endorsement for early frontrunner Sean Parnell in the Pennsylvania race in August after Republican Sen. Patrick Toomey said he would not run for reelection. However, Parnell suspended his campaign after a judge ruled against him in a custody battle amid allegations that he had abused his estranged wife and three children.

Seven candidates will be on the Republican primary ballot on May 17, including the current poll leader David McCormick, a hedge-fund manager who led Oz by 9 points in a Fox News poll published in early March. That poll found nearly one-third of Republican voters were undecided.

A more recent poll from Emerson College conducted between March 26 and 28 found McCormick and Oz in a dead heat, polling at 14 percent apiece with 51 percent of Republican voters undecided.

Trump’s endorsement could give Oz a much-needed push just a month before the primary, according to Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.

“Former President Donald Trump’s potential endorsement holds significant weight in the Republican primary: 61% of Republican primary voters say they are more likely to vote for a candidate if he endorses them, while 13% say it makes them less likely to vote for that candidate, and 26% report that it makes no difference,” Kimball wrote in response to the poll results.

In a Democratic primary for the seat, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leads polls by a significant margin and is favored to receive the party’s nomination.

Former Bridgewater Associates executive David McCormick is currently favored to win the Republican primary for the Senate seat. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File

So far this year, Trump has endorsed a total of 132 candidates, according to Ballotpedia. Earlier this week the ex-president announced his support for former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin for the state’s sole congressional seat.

Oz, 61, declared he was running for Senate in November in an op-ed published in the Washington Examiner, in which he slammed the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming it caused “heavy suffering.”