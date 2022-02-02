Donald Trump celebrates Jeff Zucker’s resignation from CNN

Former President Donald Trump celebrated CNN CEO Jeff Zucker’s resignation Wednesday and called the newly unemployed cable honcho a “world-class sleazebag.”

“Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else,” Trump said in an emailed statement.

“Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World. Jeff Zucker is gone — congratulations to all!”

Early Wednesday, Zucker told colleagues he was resigning from the network after he failed to disclose his relationship with CNN’s chief spokesperson Allison Gollust — an affair that had allegedly been an open secret in the media world for at least five years.

Trump frequently went back and forth with Zucker during his presidency. Getty Images

Zucker’s affair had allegedly been an open secret for a number of years. The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

Zucker frequently sparred with Trump during his presidency, which helped the behind-the-scenes executive become a household name — but once upon a time, the two had a cozier relationship.

As president of NBC Entertainment, Zucker was the executive who green-lit Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice.”