Donald Trump calls ‘YMCA’ his go-to song when DJing at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump has named Village People’s 1978 disco hit “YMCA” as his top pick for when he DJs parties at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida because, as he put it, the song gets “people rockin’.”
“You know, I’ve played beautiful music. I love Broadway stuff … ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ ‘Les Mis,’ etc. .. You know what gets them rockin’? ‘YMCA,’” Trump said on an episode of the “Full Send Podcast” that was recorded Wednesday at the Palm Beach resort.
“‘YMCA,’ the gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that?” Trump asked podcast hosts the Nelk Boys. “They call it the gay national anthem. ‘YMCA’ gets people up and it gets them moving.”
The song was a staple of Trump’s campaign rallies during his presidency, leading to speculation about whether he or his staff were aware of its suggestive implications about homosexual hookups.
“People love it when I do it,” said Trump, who went on to claim that he has an aptitude for music. “During our lives, we take tests and aptitude tests and all this. I’ve always had a high aptitude for music, but I love great music.”
When asked what song he follows “YMCA” up with, Trump said, “Maybe ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’,” referring to the 1966 Sam & Dave hit.
“You know, we just have a good time, actually,” Trump said of the parties. “We have great people. There’s been a tremendous place, Mar- a-Lago, it’s a private club. It’s been an amazing place.”