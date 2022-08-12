Donald Trump calls nuclear docs claim a ‘hoax’

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that a report claiming FBI agents were looking for documents concerning nuclear weapons at his Mar-a-Lago resort this week was a “hoax” — as a separate report said the bureau had found “dozens” of classified papers during Monday’s raid.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more,” Trump posted to Truth Social Friday morning.

“Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s [sic], or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT,’” Trump went on, before again suggesting that federal agents might have planted information during the search.

Donald Trump is seen departing Trump Tower on Wednesday morning. REUTERS

“Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer [sic] Steele Dossier!” the former president said.

Late Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the FBI had been searching for “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.” The report did not provide further details — including whether any such documents were uncovered or whether they pertained to US weapons or those of another country.

Meanwhile, NewsNation reported Friday morning that agents found “dozens” of classified documents that were being kept in two areas of the 45th president’s residence — Trump’s personal office as well as a separate storage room.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Thursday that he personally approved the raid. REUTERS

The report emerged as Trump’s attorneys face a 3 p.m. deadline to decide whether to oppose a Justice Department motion to unseal both the search warrant that triggered Monday’s raid as well as as list of property that was taken.

The former president indicated that he had no issue with the documents being made public, saying in a Truth Social post at around midnight Friday: “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the un-American, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years.”

Earlier reports had indicated that Trump’s legal team would not release the documents of their own volition, though they could have done so.

Law enforcement lines up outside Mar-a-Lago amid the FBI raid. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EP

A representative of Trump’s legal team did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The DOJ filed the motion to unseal the documents as Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed to reporters Thursday that he had “personally approved” the search warrant request.

“The Department does not take such a decision lightly,” the AG said. “Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search, and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken.”

While the unsealed warrant and property list would provide details of what agents removed from Mar-a-Lago — as well as indications of what, if any, potential charges the former president may face — a separate affidavit laying out the evidentiary basis for the search warrant being granted would remain under seal.