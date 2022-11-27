Donald Trump calls Kanye West ‘seriously troubled man’ after Mar-a-Lago meeting

Donald Trump called rapper Kanye West “a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” after the ex-president was roasted for a meeting this week with the embattled hip-hop star and a white nationalist.

The 76-year-old Trump dined with West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes – both of whom are under fire for anti-Jewish remarks – at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday.

Trump had previously confirmed the meeting in a statement to The Post but said Fuentes tagged along without the former president knowing who he was. Fuentes had said “the math doesn’t seem to add up” on Jewish deaths in the Holocaust, but later denied he was a Holocaust denier.

Trump unleashed a rant on Truth Social on Saturday.

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black Ye (Kanye West), who had been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who had always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice,’” Trump said.

Kanye West had three guests join him at Mar-a-Lago for a dinner with Trump. AP

Trump was not aware of who Nick Fuentes was or that the white nationalist was going to be at the dinner. AP

West, 45 – who now goes by “Ye” – showed up with three people, two of whom Trump didn’t know, the former president went on. He also said he told West, who has said he’s running for president in 2024, “don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

Despite Trump’s comments, West had said in a social media video that he former president was “really impressed” with Fuentes. West had claimed he asked Trump to be the rapper’s vice presidential runningmate in 2024.

Trump, who has already announced his intentions to run for president in 2024, allegedly turned down the offer and insulted West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West, 45, has been facing backlash and the loss of business deals after a social media rant where he said he wanted to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

West had asked Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

The former president apparently turned down the offer and called West a “troubled man.”

Trump and West had met several times before and during Trump’s presidency.



A source close to Trump previously told The Post that Trump himself arranged the dinner with West, who showed up with the unplanned guests.

“The question is who added their names to the guest list,” the source said. “You can’t just walk in [to Mar-a-Lago]. Someone added their names.”