Donald Trump Asks Rally Crowd If They Don’t Like Their Kids And People Have Answers

Critics mocked former President Donald Trump after he asked at a 2024 campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday if anyone in the audience didn’t like their children.

While boasting about how he’d “virtually eliminated” the “unfair estate tax” to protect family farms during his presidency, Trump rambled about how people don’t actually have to leave anything in their wills to their kids.

“If you don’t like your kids that much or if you don’t like them at all, which happens on occasion, don’t leave them a thing,” he said.

“Does anybody in here not like their children?” Trump asked.

“Oh, be careful. Oh, we gotta be careful with that,” he responded to someone in the crowd. “The problem is the fake news media is going to report that as fact, you know that? You’re going to have a lot of explaining to do.”

Watch the video here:

Twitter users had their own answers to Trump’s question, which was remarkably similar to comments he also made in Iowa last year.