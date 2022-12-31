Donald Trump asked Jared Kushner if he could trademark the phrase ‘Rigged Election,’ January 6 interview transcript shows

Former President Donald Trump, left, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, right, in a composite image.Getty Images

Donald Trump requested that Jared Kushner try to trademark “Rigged Election!”

This comes from a newly released transcript of Kushner’s interview with the Jan. 6 House panel.

The former president has relentlessly spread false claims about the 2020 election being “rigged.”

Former President Donald Trump wanted to trademark the phrase “Rigged Election!” after he lost the election in 2020, according to a newly released transcript of an interview his son-in-law Jared Kushner gave to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

According to the March 31 interview transcript, published on Friday, Kushner received an email from former White House aide Dan Scavino just a couple of days after the race was called in President Joe Biden’s favor.

The email was titled “POTUS requests,” per the transcript, which Kushner said “most likely” conveyed a direct request from Trump.

Per the transcript, the body of the email from Scavino said: “Hey Jared! POTUS wants to trademark/own rights to below, don’t know who to see —or ask…I don’t know who to take to.”

Two phrases were included in bold, including exclamation marks, which were “Rigged Election!” and “Save America PAC!”

Kushner, who served as a senior adviser to his father-in-law, told the panel that he did not recall the request or doing anything with it. An email later that day showed Kushner requesting that it be done “ASAP.”

A response that same day from Eric Trump, his brother-in-law, said that both web URLs were already registered, according to the transcript.

Kushner told the panel that he couldn’t recall Trump’s intended purpose of using the phrase “Rigged Election,” adding that his role was “operational” and involved forwarding requests to the right people, the transcript shows.

After losing to Biden in November 2020, Trump tweeted it was a “RIGGED ELECTION.” He has continued using the phrase when proliferating false claims about election fraud. On December 9, he posted on his Truth Social platform that the presidential election was “RIGGED.”

Story continues

Curiously, Ken Cuccinelli, who Trump appointed to a position at the Department of Homeland Security, claimed in a 2021 interview with the House panel that he had no recollection of the former president calling the election “rigged.”

According to fact-checkers from various media outlets, the claim that the election was rigged is baseless. Numerous recounts, reviews, and audits have deemed the election results legitimate.

Read the original article on Business Insider