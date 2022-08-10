Donald Trump arrives to be grilled by AG James

Former President Donald Trump arrived in lower Manhattan Wednesday morning to be questioned by New York prosecutors as part of State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his resort and real estate business.

The ex-commander-in-chief showed up at a parking garage in the building where one of James’ offices is located just before 9 a.m., rolling up in one of several black SUVs that escorted him to his deposition.

He departed Trump Tower at 8:34 a.m. to travel to 28 Liberty St. as a helicopter trailed him and his multi-car caravan.

The arrival comes after multiple news outlets reported Tuesday that the former president was slated to be grilled Wednesday by state AG prosecutors about their probe into the Trump Organization.

In a social media post, the 76-year-old Floridian confirmed the meeting, while moaning the probe is a “witch hunt” and claiming James is a “racist.”

Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on Wednesday morning. REUTERS

James says her office has evidence that Trump’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its buildings, golf clubs and other assets to obtain loans and tax breaks.

About 40 minutes before Trump’s arrival Wednesday morning, one of the 45th President’s son’s, Eric Trump, fumed on Truth Social about James.

“As my father sits for a deposition in front of the most corrupt New York Attorney General in the United States (Letitia James), I want to remind all all (sic) Americans EXACTLY who this evil woman is,” he seethed.

Trump is expected to be grilled for most of the day. Robert Miller

“The weaponization of the legal system – everything you are seeing – it is all a coordinated effort to stop what they know will happen in 2024.”

Reps for the AG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deposition follows years of delays, lawsuits and appeals in connection to the investigation — launched in 2019 based on the sworn testimony of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

James recently postponed depositions for Trump and his adult children following the July passing of Ivana Trump. Ivanka and Donald Jr. have since been deposed.

The deposition follows years of delays, lawsuits and appeals in connection to the investigation. Robert Miller

The Trump Organization’s finances are also the subject of a probe conducted by Manhattan prosecutors.

The former president is facing a slew of legal troubles.

On Monday, federal authorities raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where they reportedly opened a safe while searching for presidential records and classified information that is suspected to have illegally been taken from the National Archives.

The Department of Justice is also investigating Trump’s role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his culpability in the violent Jan 6., 2021 Capitol riots.

The former president offered a half-hearted wave on his way to the deposition. REUTERS

Meanwhile, Georgia prosecutors are mulling subpoenaing Trump in connection with an election fraud inquiry in the Peach State.

Trump has denied all accusations of wrongdoing as he considers launching a White House bid for the third consecutive presidential cycle.