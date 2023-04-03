Donald Trump arrives in NYC ahead of his arraignment Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City on Monday afternoon to face criminal charges in connection with a hush-money payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump, 76, touched down at LaGuardia Airport in his brand-name red, white and blue Boeing 757 jet just before 3:30 p.m. after taking off from West Palm Beach, Florida, earlier in the afternoon.

He was quickly whisked off in an NYPD-escorted motorcade, which made quick time in getting him to Trump Tower, here he is expected to spend the night ahead of his Tuesday arraignment at Manhattan Supreme Court.

The 45th president waved to the crowd as he briskly walked into his Midtown residence at 4:13 p.m., live local news footage showed.

A small cluster of demonstrators penned into NYPD barricades cheered when they realized Trump had arrived home.





The former president is expected to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, in order to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken prior to his first court appearance.

A grand jury convened by DA Alvin Bragg voted last week to indict Trump — marking the first time a current or former US president has faced criminal charges.





Some two to three dozen pro-Trump protesters gathered outside his namesake tower on Fifth Avenue hours ahead of his arrival as NYPD officers manned metal barricades surrounding the skyscraper.

The supporters, corralled in metal barricades between East 56th and 55th streets on the avenue, held large signs including some reading: “Finish the Wall,” “Trump ‘24 for President” and “Chinese Americans Fight for Trump.”





Former President Donald Trump waves as he leaves his Mar-a-Lago resort. REUTERS





Trump is expected to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. AP

Susan Miller, a 35-year New York City resident, said she thinks Trump is innocent and that she has “disdain” for Bragg.

“I’m here to complain about my DA,” the downtown Manhattan dweller said. “They’re letting criminals loose, tons of crime and they’re going after a totally innocent man.”

The exact charges against the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful will remain under seal until the arraignment, but reports suggest he will face 30-plus counts. Sources tell The Post they include at least one felony charge of falsifying business records — a rap which could land Trump behind bars for up to four years if he’s convicted.





Trump boards his plane at Palm Beach International Airport. AFP via Getty Images





Eric Trump gives a thumbs-up as he makes his way to Palm Beach International Airport. AFP via Getty Images





Eric Trump stands near the plane of former President Donald Trump at Palm Beach International Airport. REUTERS





Trump’s plane parked on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, before ferrying the former president to New York City. AP

The grand jury that handed up the unpreceded indictment had been hearing evidence and witness testimony since January related to the seven-year-old case.

The case is centered on the $130,000 payment made by then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels, to buy her silence about a fling she claimed to have had with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006 while his wife Melania was home with their newborn child, Barron. Trump denies the affair, and any wrongdoing tied to the payment.

Jurors also heard evidence related to a separate $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal by the National Enquirer to obtain exclusive rights to her story about an affair with Trump before the 2016 election, sources said. The outlet never ran the story, a practice known as “catch and kill.”





Trump supporters outside Palm Beach International Airport. Larry Marano for NY Post





A Trump supporter hangs out near Trump Tower. REUTERS

Cohen, the prosecution’s star witness, served a three-year sentence, mostly under home confinement, after pleading guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance charges and lying to Congress — crimes committed during his stint as Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer.

Trump has blasted Bragg over the charges, which his lawyers and allies have called “political persecution.” As he remained under federal investigation for his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, Trump had called on his supporters to protest his impending arrest.

Demonstrators had so far failed to show up en masse in Manhattan, but police were on heightened alert outside Trump Tower and outside the Centre Street courthouse downtown.

In addition to the Jan. 6 probe, the twice-impeached Trump is under investigation by the feds for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and in Georgia for election fraud, in addition to several civil cases in New York.

The Constitution does not bar candidates from seeking high office if convicted of a crime. Trump is currently leading other likely contenders for the 2024 GOP nomination by at least 19 points, according to an average of polls published by RealClearPolitics.

Trump is scheduled to return to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, following his arraignment to address his supporters on Tuesday night — in what will be his first speech since the indictment.





Trump was indicted in connection to the $130,000 payoff made to Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. REUTERS/ MIKE BLAKE

Fans lined the approach to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida early Monday afternoon to greet Trump as he arrived for his flight to New York.

Several dozen fans of the embattled ex-president waved giant “Trump 2024” flags and brandished homemade signs that displayed messages like “God Bless Donald Trump.”

Former first son Eric Trump joined his dad aboard the jet for the trip. The 39-year-old was photographed looking out the window while taking pictures with his phone and flashing a thumbs-up ahead of takeoff.

“Watching the plane… from the plane,” he tweeted from aboard Trump Force One, along with a photo of news coverage of the trip.