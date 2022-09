The Hill

Hope Hicks told Trump it was time to move on from 2020 loss: book

Former White House senior adviser Hope Hicks denied former President Trump’s unsupported claims of election fraud following his 2020 election loss and told him to move on, according to a new book. The book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” set to be released Tuesday, reveals Hicks told a post-election Trump that he had…