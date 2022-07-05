Donald Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham subpoenaed

A special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether there was illegal interference in the state’s 2020 voting by former President Donald Trump has subpoenaed several members of his legal team, including Rudy Giuliani.

Along with Giuliani, the Fulton County panel has summoned John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, citing court documents made public Tuesday.

The members of his legal team who were subpoenaed had sought to overturn President Biden’s victory in the Peach State and other states where Trump falsely claimed he had won or insisted there had been widespread voter fraud.

In addition, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a Trump loyalist, was also summoned by the 23-person panel, according to the report.

Because the subpoenas seek testimony from witnesses out of state, a judge’s approval was needed to certify them, the report said. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the grand jury, signed off on the documents.

The grand jury was empaneled as part of the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into Trump allegedly pressuring Georgia officials to overturn Biden’s victory in the state.

Sen. Lindsey Graham was among those subpoenaed. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani and other members of former President Donald Trump’s legal team were also subpoenaed. AFP via Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating allegations that Trump pressured Georgia officials to overturn their state’s election results. AP

In a leaked phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump requested he “find” 11,780 votes for his failed reelection campaign.

Cleta Mitchell, who was among those summoned by the grand jury Tuesday, advised Trump on the call, according to the Journal Constitution.

Trump and members of his reelection campaign have not been charged in the alleged plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.