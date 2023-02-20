Don Lemon Will Participate In ‘Formal Training’ Following Controversy Over Comments About Women – The Hamden Journal

Don Lemon will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday following the backlash over comments he made about women last week.

CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht wrote in a memo to staff late Monday, “I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”

Lemon has been absent from the show since Thursday when, in a conversation with his co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about the presidential candidacy Nikki Haley, he started to talk about women being past their prime once they are past their 30s and 40s.

More to come.