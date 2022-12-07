Don Lemon hopes T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach return to ‘GMA3’ after suspension over affair rumors

Don Lemon offers “love and support” to former colleague T.J. Holmes after he was sidelined by GMA over Amy Robach affair rumors. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Don Lemon hopes to see his former colleague T.J. Holmes back on the air soon.

The CNN host weighed in on Holmes being suspended by ABC News in the wake of his relationship with GMA3 co-host Amy Robach being exposed in the tabloids. Holmes and Robach have both been separated from their spouses since August, but it’s unclear when their relationship turned romantic.

“I’ll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he’s OK,” Lemon told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “I don’t know about their situation, I’m not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support and I hope that they’re OK and hope that they continue to prosper.”

Lemon said that Holmes — who worked as an anchor and correspondent for CNN from 2006 to 2011 —and Robach, who were yanked from their on-air roles on Monday, return to the air.

“I hope so,” the added. “And I hope that I can see them in person again soon so I can give ’em a hug.”

Candi Carter, Amy Robach, Don Lemon, and T.J. Holmes at The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media event on May 17, 2022. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

The GMA3 co-hosts were exposed as a couple by the Daily Mail last week. They continued to host their show on Friday, making for awkward TV, but on Monday, ABC News President Kim Godwin sidelined them. Godwin said while their consensual relationship “is not a violation of company policy,” it’s a distraction. The network is trying to “work through what’s best” for the organization.

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos co-anchored Monday’s GMA3, breezing over the absence of their colleagues.

Robach is separated from Melrose Place star Andrew Shue while Holmes split from attorney Marilee Fiebig. A representative Holmes and Robach said last week, “They had been close friends for many years but this relationship started over the past few months, after they separated from their respective spouses in August. They had not told anyone, even at ABC, because they were waiting until they both were divorced.”

Story continues

There has been no shortage of rumors as this has dominated the headlines with additional unconfirmed claims that Holmes has been involved with other ABC News colleagues.

While Holmes and Robach’s future on GMA3 is TBD, a former Good Morning America executive told Fox News predicted that they won’t be back on-air.

“The broken marriages and the cheating, including reports that T.J. had another affair with a different GMA colleague, is unseemly and embarrassing and a gross violation of core Disney values,” the unnamed source told the outlet. “GMA is a family show and Disney is a family company. Those two aren’t returning.”