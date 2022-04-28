Don Johnson, Radiant Films International Board Andy Tennant’s ‘Unit 234’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Don Johnson (Knives Out) will star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in Andy Tennant’s thriller Unit 234, which is currently in production in the Cayman Islands.

In the film written by Derek Steiner, a lone employee at a remote storage facility (Fuhrman) discovers an unconscious man locked inside Unit 234, chained to a gurney and missing a kidney. She must then fight to survive a ruthless gang, dead set on retrieving their precious cargo…at any cost.

Unit 234 is being produced by Blythe Frank (Wild Oats), Hadeel Reda (The Ride), Lee Dreyfuss (The Misfits) and Productivity Media’s William Santor (Stockholm) and Doug Murray (Unplugging). Johnson, Colleen Camp and Radiant Films International founder Mimi Steinbauer are serving as executive producers, with Radiant launching international sales of the film at the upcoming Cannes Marché du Film.

Johnson is a Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee who will also soon be seen in Jeremy Saulnier’s action-thriller Rebel Ridge and the feature comedy Shriver, which has him starring alongside Kate Hudson and Michael Shannon. The actor is also known for turns in films including Knives Out, Cold in July, Django Unchained and Machete, among many others. He starred as Detective James Crockett on NBC’s Miami Vice, played the titular character on CBS’ Nash Bridges, and has also appeared on such series as Kenan, Watchmen, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Eastbound & Down.

Radiant Films’ slate for the 2022 Marché du Film also includes the action-comedy The Retirement Plan, starring Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman; the action-thriller The Baker, starring Perlman and Harvey Keitel; the comedy Daniel’s Gotta Die, starring the late Bob Saget and Iggy Pop; the thriller Some Other Woman, starring Amanda Crew and Tom Felton; the sci-fi thriller The Immaculate Room, starring Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth; the comedy Unplugging, starring Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh; and the dramatic thriller Delia’s Gone, starring Stephan James and Marissa Tomei.

Johnson is represented by CAA and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.