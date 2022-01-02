Don Cheadle Remembers Betty White’s ‘Overflowing Generosity’ on ‘The Golden Palace’

left is Cheech Marin (as Chuy Castillos), Rue McClanahan (as Blanche Devereaux), Don Cheadle (as Roland Wilson), Betty White (as Rose Nylund), Billy L. Sullivan (as Oliver Webb), Estelle Getty (as Sophia Petrillo) in the CBS situation comedy, THE GOLDEN PALACE.

Don Cheadle is fondly remembering his time working with Betty White.

The Academy Award nominee, 57, paid tribute to the late beloved actress and comedian Friday on Twitter, following the news of her death at age 99. “Betty was the best of the best,” Cheadle started his post.

He and White starred together in the Golden Girls spinoff The Golden Palace, which ran for one season between 1992 and 1993 on CBS. Following the parent show’s finale, it saw White’s character Rose running a Miami hotel with Blanche (Rue McClanahan) and Sophia (Estelle Getty), sans Bea Arthur’s Dorothy.

Cheadle played Roland Wilson, one of two members of the hotel’s previous staff (including Cheech Marin as Chuy Castillos) that stayed on after the trio bought the business.

“When we were shooting scenes together it was difficult for the DP to get the lighting right between my chocolate and Betty’s white! She was either a ghost or I was the shadow,” he recounted in a two-part tweet. “I came on set one day and Betty had darkened her make up/hair a bit in an attempt to accommodate for it.”

“Nobody asked her to do it. And that’s just one small example of her overflowing generosity. My dogs thank her too. She gave us our veterinarian reco who we still see to this day. She was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed,” Cheadle wrote, sharing a promo image of himself and White.

White “died peacefully in her sleep” in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. Her death came days before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” White told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working,” she joked of her secret to a long life.

Producers of White’s centennial birthday special Betty White: 100 Years Young have assured that they “will go forward” with the film’s one-day release in select theaters on Jan. 17.