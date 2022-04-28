Dominion’ Trailer Features a Baby Raptor and Callbacks to ‘Jurassic Park’ (Video)

“The doomsday clock might be about out of time,” Dr. Ian Malcolm says in the new trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which qualifies as the understatement of the year in the “Jurassic” universe.

The third film in the “World” franchise and sixth “Jurassic” film overall finally sees dinosaurs unleashed and roaming free across the globe, and it’s up to the cast of both series to come together and… well we don’t know what exactly, but we presume they’re trying to save the world.

This new trailer offers some insight into where Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) goes this time around, as he and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) have been harboring the young Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) since she let the dinosaurs loose at the end of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Now, four years after the events of the last movie, Blue has had a baby (somewhat impossibly) and that baby has been snatched up, so Owen promises to rescue this baby raptor before time runs out.

Meanwhile, doctors Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are enlisted to help with this “dinosaurs run amuck” problem given their experience in the original “Jurassic Park” films.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s franchise reboot/sequel “Jurassic World” and co-wrote “Fallen Kingdom,” returns to direct and co-write “Dominion.” Emily Carmichael co-wrote the screenplay.

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (“She’s Gotta Have It”), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (“Archive 81”), Dichen Lachman (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Scott Haze (“Minari”) and Campbell Scott (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”). The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Watch the new trailer in the player above. “Jurassic World: Dominion” opens exclusively in theaters on June 10 and tickets are on sale now.