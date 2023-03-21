Dominion Accuses Fox Of Deliberate Effort To Spread False Vote Rigging Claims – The Hamden Journal

Dominion Voting Systems and Fox attorneys squared off in the next chapter of the landmark defamation case on Tuesday, as each side is seeking a judge’s ruling that would deliver a victory and perhaps forestall a trial.

“Fox essentially made Sidney Powell a household name,” said Rodney Smolla, a First Amendment expert and attorney for Dominion, referring to the attorney who was one of the chief purveyors of the false voting fraud rigging claims. Smolla also said that Fox had a role in elevating two others making similar allegations, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell.

Dominion’s attorneys spent the morning trying to show how Fox bore responsibility for spreading false claims about the company, even as the network has argued that it was merely covering a newsworthy topic ultimately in the public interest: A president’s contention that the election was rigged.

Smolla said that there was a “deliberate decision for those responsible for the broadcasts to let the story be out there, to let loose the hoax, to release the Kraken.” The latter was a reference to one of Powell’s declarations at a now-infamous press conference with Giuliani.

He said that court precedent does not support Fox News’ argument that it is protected by the neutral report privilege.

Another attorney, Justin Nelson, argued that there was ample evidence to show that Fox News executives and hosts knew what their guests were going to say, yet booked them anyway and did not fact check them.

Throughout the morning, Dominion’s attorneys emphasized that Fox News executives and hosts were well aware that the claims were bogus, but didn’t stop guests from spreading them and hosts from endorsing them.

Dominion attorneys pointed to one text exchange in which host Maria Bartiromo, responding to some of the election rigging claims, wrote, “OK, Sidney will say it tomorrow,” referring to Powell. Dominion attorneys contend that that producers and those overseeing Bartiromo’s show did not believe the election stealing claims and characterized them as conspiracy theories.

Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6 billion in 2021.

More to come.